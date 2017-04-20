Media Matters For America looks to ‘eliminate hate’ with new campaign

Hateful speech and actions seem to be around every corner these days, especially with the current state of politics in our country; however, we have those who are fighting to make sure that hate is silenced.

Media Matters For America has launched the Eliminate Hate Campaign — a new effort aiming to expose, undermine and mitigate the increasing influence and harmful impact of anti-LGBTQ hate groups while empowering and supporting local leaders and community members confronting extremism in their daily lives.

This is being done in coalition with several organizations including the National Center for Transgender Equality, The National LGBTQ Task Force, SoulForce, The Equality Federation and The Matthew Shepard Foundation.

“The Eliminate Hate Campaign seeks to ensure that anti-LGBTQ hate groups are not given a megaphone for vitriolic bullying and malicious lies,” said Media Matters LGBTQ Program Director Erin Fitzgerald in a press release. “Media outlets ignore long-standing histories of hate speech, incitement and misinformation when they fail to label designated hate groups, and instead describe them simply as ‘conservative’ or ‘Christian.'”

The Eliminate Hate campaign will work to ensure institutions, organizations and businesses that lend credibility to anti-LGBTQ hate groups are aware of and held accountable for their association with these groups.

“I have seen first hand what can happen as a result of hate — and how it feels to have the hate and discrimination people face dismissed or denied. The Alliance Defending Freedom is a hate group, through and through,” said Judy Shepard, who founded the Matthew Shepard Foundation after her son was murdered in a hate-motivated attack. “For years, they have spread lies about the LGBTQ community and put the rights of all LGBTQ Americans in danger. Enough is enough. It’s time our institutions – especially the media – start recognizing the extremely corrosive effects of their slander and act accordingly.”

For more information, visit Media Matters For America’s website.