Anti-gay pastor gets reality show on Oprah Winfrey Network

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION
April 20, 2017
Oprah Winfrey has added “The Book of John Gray,” a docuseries featuring pastor James Gray who has shared his anti-gay views on social media, to her network OWN.

“John, who is an associate pastor at Houston’s Lakewood Church under Pastor Joel Osteen, is just beginning to achieve success. Known for his loud, hilarious, unconventional ways, John will give viewers unprecedented and intimate access into his church and home life. John uses his deep convictions, hard-earned wisdom and famous sense of humor to help people overcome their greatest challenges, all while facing his own everyday struggles as a husband and father,” reads the show’s description on the OWN website.

Gray’s tweets from 2012-2014 have questioned same-sex marriage and called homosexuality a sin.

In another tweet, Gray denounced Target for its decision to be gender neutral in its stores.

“I won’t shop @target again. My son is a boy. Boys like certain toys. That’s not a gender or sexuality issue. You’ve overstepped & u will see,” Gray tweeted.

Watch Winfrey interview Gray below.

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION

