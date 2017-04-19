Wedding Bells: Robin and Tracy Maynard-Harris

“She shows immense love and kindness, whether it’s directed at me or directed at our friends and family or complete strangers,” Robin says. “I always tell her she’s the most beautiful person I’ve ever met, and then I say the outside ain’t so bad either.”

Tracy, who is a senior sales manager of jewelry distribution, and Robin, who is the founder and executive director of Libby’s Legacy Breast Cancer Foundation, started dating almost four years ago but originally met 13 years ago.

Robin’s mother worked for the same organization as Tracy but for a different county. She insisted Tracy meet Robin who happened to be near a press conference they were attending. When she finally introduced the two women, she immediately left them alone. They stood there awkwardly, made some small talk and then Robin left. Robin’s mom, not long after the first encounter she had with Tracy, was diagnosed with breast cancer, and another year went by before she passed away.

Four years later, Tracy walked into an event for Libby’s Legacy to make a donation of a doll, asked for Robin since she was in charge of everything and they briefly talked. When asked what name to put with the donation, Tracy insisted it stay anonymous. Tracy left the event with the two not realizing they had previously met.

Another year or two went by, they kept running into each other under mutual circumstances. Finally at a Super Bowl party they were both at, they got to talking about their past and realized the Libby they both were referring to in their stories was Robin’s mom. They then remembered being introduced all those years ago to each other by Robin’s mother.

“We were friends for a couple of years and then fell in love,” Robin says. “I was a little slower getting to the realization there – it took me a little while – but then I realized that she’s the greatest gift my mom left for me.”

A group of Robin and Tracy’s friends were going to the Turks & Caicos to celebrate their twin friends’ 40th birthday. Robin planned to propose to Tracy during this trip. Robin had signs made up that said “Happy Birthday” on one side to their friends, but on the other side it said in chalk writing “Tracy will you marry me?” The person setting up the camera asked Tracy to come look at the photo to make sure everything was OK, and that’s when everyone flipped their signs to the side with the proposal.

“It was like a fairytale,” Tracy recalls. “I have literally never seen anything like it, and the meal was amazing and the attention was amazing [from the staff]. Everything was super special — everything about that day was perfect.”

Tracy also proposed to Robin the following Easter of 2016, which is her favorite holiday, by having a mimosa delivered to her on an Easter egg-shaped wine platter with a chalk writing on it asking her to marry her, too.

“We laugh every day at some point,” Robin says. “I think what makes us better people is that we made a vow to leave the world, and the small place that we are in, better than we found it.”

YEARS TOGETHER: Almost 4 years

ENGAGEMENT DATE: October 22, 2015

WEDDING DATE: March 25, 2017

WEDDING VENUE: The Co-Op Ballroom of the Roper Garden Building in Winter Garden, FL

WEDDING CATERER: Little Lamb Catering

WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHERS: Yvette Waters Photography and Kacia Platt Photography

WEDDING THEME: Rustic Steampunk

FIRST SONG: “Yours” by Russell Dickerson

INTERESTING FACT: Robin’s mom introduced the two women to each other 13 years ago.

