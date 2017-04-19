Only in our dreams!: Parliament House announces its GD2017 lineup and it’s pretty great

Sometimes we get lost in our eyes, sometimes we try to walk away and we choke. This time, this year for the annual GD2017 festivities, Parliament House has just announced that it is really going to take care of us in these moments.

As has been rumored for a bit here and there, Parliament pulled out some big ticket choices this time around.

First, let’s talk about Debbie Gibson, who will be performing on Friday, June 2. You remember Debbie. You better remember Debbie. She made a huge name for herself in the late ’80s as the pop star who wrote her own songs and worshiped at the altar of Billy Joel. Gibson had two huge records – her debut, Out of the Blue; her follow-up Electric Youth – and came to define a zeitgeist in pop-cultural fedora fare. “Only in My Dreams,” “Lost in Your Eyes,” “Electric Youth” and many other songs set the soundtrack to many a Walkman walk in those years, and deservedly so. We’ve spoken with Gibson before – and will likely be doing so again, shortly – and she comes off as nothing but humble and worthy of her pop legacy. She’s also done her share of acting, starring in a full-on Dynasty-style fight with pop compatriot Tiffany on SyFy and then basically playing herself on the Hallmark Channel. She will be playing Parliament on Friday night, June 2.

OK, don’t even get us started on Macy Gray. She worked with the Black Eyed Peas in their early days, she worked with Erykah Badu, she won a Grammy for her own work on her signature single “I Try,” she has ventured into film and television, including her brief appearance on Dancing with the Stars. Her inimitable scratchy voice has brought blues to places where pop could only once stand. Macy Gray remains a big deal, and is one of our favorite picks for our big gay weekend. She will bust out that bluster on Saturday, June 3/

Keri Hilson, a woman of huge connections that include Usher, Ludacris and T.I. (plus Kelly Rowland!), rounds out the weekend with a Sunday night performance on June 4. She may have recorded an album titled No Boys Allowed, but she’s also known for her active support of HIV/AIDS causes.

This should be fantastic.