And your 2017 St. Pete Pride Grand Marshals are…

Just as in the last few years, St. Pete Pride gave the responsibility of choosing the 2017 St. Pete Pride Grand Marshals over to the people, and this year you did not disappoint.

After counting up all of the votes, St. Pete Pride announced the winners at a ceremony earlier this month.

The Community Grand Marshals are:

Equality Florida’s Ed Lally

Community Grand Marshal Ed Lally has been fighting for the LGBTQ+ community of Tampa Bay since the early 80’s. His activism began during the dawn of the AIDS epidemic. Ed was one of the first board members of the Bay Area AIDS Consortium and later on the Tampa Bay AIDS Network, heading up their Annual Giving program. For the past 15 years he has volunteered for Tampa Bay International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival. Over the years Ed has been responsible for raising over 2 million dollars for various LGBTQ+ organizations. This year Ed and his husband Philip will celebrate 40 years of love and companionship and were married in Toronto in 2003!

Tampa Bay entertainer Kori Stevens

Community Grand Marshal Kori Stevens has worked professionally as a Female Impersonator for 22 years and is an avid costume designer. Her designs have appeared in numerous fashion shows, national drag pageants and even on national television. Kori moved to the Tampa Bay area 9 years ago and quickly became committed to being a face, a voice and an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. In 2010, she was crowned Miss St Pete Pride. Since moving here she has volunteered, donated and fundraised for many of the organizations in the Tampa Bay Area. Kori’s passion goes beyond the LGBTQ+community; she has hosted a benefit for The Marine Corp Toys for Tots Program for the past 7 years. Her benefit show has raised over 20 thousand dollars’ worth of toys and over 10 thousand dollars. We all are proud to say hashtag I know Kori Stevens.

Rev. Dr. Candace R. Shultis

Community Grand Marshal Rev. Dr. Candace R. Shultis was called to St. Petersburg in December of 2007 to lead King of Peace Metropolitan Community Church. Candace volunteered with ASAP serving on their board of directors as well as teaching a class “Bible and Homosexuality” at Metro Wellness and Community Center. She helped initiate a local commemoration of Transgender Day of Remembrance. King of Peace MCC has grown in inclusion and overall attendance through her efforts and is on the Council of Elders for the MCC Denomination. Candace and her partner, Barbara, are the proud mommies of 2 dachshouds: Wendy and Mister Redd.

Largo Commissioner Michael Smith

Community Grand Marshal Commissioner Michael Smith, City of Largo, a Pinellas county native, came out in 2008 wanting to make a difference in his community. Michael, in 2010, met his partner Eric. Shortly after Michael did made a huge difference in the area by unseating long-time incumbent and intolerant Mary Gary Black who advocated for the removal of City Manager Steve Stanton. In 2014 he was re-elected by a strong majority. Michael uses his position, voice and visibility as a commissioner to bring awareness and support to local LGBTQ+ organizations. Along with being voted and honored with Community Grand Marshal of St Pete Pride 2017, he will also receive the “Voice of Equality Award” from Equality Florida. Shhhhh, he’s also a librarian for the Pinellas County Public Library system.

The Organizational Grand Marshal is:

Project No Labels

Organizational Grand Marshal Project No Labels, a relatively new organization in the Tampa Bay LGBTQ+ community, is making a big impact with their focus on volunteerism, social events and fundraising activities for other non-profits. The organization has a focus on connecting and engaging people outside of the “bar scene.” Project No Labels is not about defining who people are by their orientation, skin color or beliefs, it’s about the person’s character and willingness to contribute to the greater community in a positive way.

This year, the Grand Marshal Nominating Committee, along with the entire St. Pete Pride Board of Directors, have posthumously named Gregory Henchar as Honorary Grand Marshal for St. Pete Pride.

Gregory Henchar was a fierce advocate of the Tampa Bay LGBTQ+ community. He met his partner, Victor Lopez, a Navy veteran, twenty eight years ago while stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. In 2010, Greg and Victor created Gay Safe Haven Rainbow Hour – which later became GSH Radio – and developed the online business directory and news source Rainbow411 dot com. Through these channels, Greg was able to bring the LGBTQ+ community together by connecting residents with gay-owned and gay-friendly businesses. He was an avid volunteer and used his business to help promote and fundraise for numerous local non-profit organizations. Even after he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016, Greg remained committed to the LGBTQ+ community through his campaigning efforts for Hillary Clinton and continued fundraising efforts. St Pete Pride is proud to honor the life of Gregory Henchar with Honorary Grand Marshal 2017.

Being named a Grand Marshal of the St Pete Pride Parade is among the highest honors bestowed by the Tampa Bay LGBTQ community. Individuals and organizations nominated for Grand Marshal have made significant achievements for LGBTQ rights and have made considerable contributions to the LGBTQ community at large. All nominations were made by community members within Tampa Bay.

St. Pete Pride will take place throughout St. Petersburg June 23-25.