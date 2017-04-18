Luke Evans talks being openly gay in Hollywood

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION
April 18, 2017
Luke Evans has opened up about what it’s like for him being openly gay in Hollywood.

In an interview with The Jackal, Evans says he tries to “keep my personal life and my private life separate.”

“As an actor you have to keep some sort of enigma and mystery,” Evans, who stars as Gaston in “Beauty and the Beast,” says. “There’s a dignity to keeping private. I’m trying to keep a bit of dignity to my private life and to protect the people in my life. Like my family. They don’t do press. They don’t do interviews. I don’t get photographed with them. Although everyone knows they’re my mum and dad in the Valleys. It’s the choice I’ve made.”

As for if a gay actor could play a leading action hero Evans, who got his breakout role in “Clash of the Titans” in 2010, says he doesn’t think an actor’s personal life has much to do with their acting ability.

“I don’t know how ‘Hollywood’ as you call it, thinks. I don’t think about it. I don’t feel they’re connected. Talent, success, what you do in your personal life – I don’t see how one should have an effect on the other. I don’t think I’d be in this business if I felt that I was not being employed because of who I am in my personal life,” Evans says.

