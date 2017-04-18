Hope & Help takes Orlando AIDS Walk into twilight

Hundreds, perhaps thousands (we haven’t confirmed numbers yet, but there were quite a few people) showed up to support the Hope & Help AIDS walk April 15.

The walk, which involves ambulating two laps around downtown Orlando’s Lake Eola, was especially important this year. Following the Pulse shooting last year and the election of a seemingly hostile president in November, it was important to let people know that the LGBTQ community and its allies are still paying attention to the HIV/AIDS issue.

In a poignant display filmed by Showtime, Gays Against Guns even brought a rainbow flag designed by Gilbert Baker, the original designer of the rainbow flag who passed just two weeks prior.

Photos by Jake Stevens.