Art Is A Drag returns to the Sanford Art Walk

As part of the Sanford Art Walk, Art is a Drag 2 returned featuring lots of well known Central Florida drag performers invading historic downtown Sanford for the art stroll and ending with a night of drag at the Wayne Densch Theatre.

Throughout the walk and the performance, guests of Art is a Drag 2 were introduced to the 13 Heels Project, which included a special high heel honoring the 49 victims of the Pulse massacre. The funds raised from this specific heel went to The 49 Fund scholarship program.

Photos by Danny Garcia.