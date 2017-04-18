Art Is A Drag returns to the Sanford Art Walk

By : Danny Garcia
April 18, 2017
Comments: 1

As part of the Sanford Art Walk, Art is a Drag 2 returned featuring lots of well known Central Florida drag performers invading historic downtown Sanford for the art stroll and ending with a night of drag at the Wayne Densch Theatre.

Throughout the walk and the performance, guests of Art is a Drag 2 were introduced to the 13 Heels Project, which included a special high heel honoring the 49 victims of the Pulse massacre. The funds raised from this specific heel went to The 49 Fund scholarship program.

Photos by Danny Garcia.

Danny Garcia

Previous Post

Next Post

