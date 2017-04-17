Watermark Giveaway: Spooky Empire Retro at the Wyndham Orlando Resort

Spooky Empire has gone Retro with their latest convention and Watermark wants to send you and a guest to see it all for the entire weekend. This year it will be at the Wyndham Orlando Resort April 21-23.

Prepare yourself for a throwback weekend full of fun and fright with A Clockwork Orange‘s Malcolm McDowell, Addams Family Values and Toy Story‘s Joan Cusack, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, Ghostbuster‘s Ernie Hudson, The Karate Kid himself Ralph Macchio; as well as cast members from Stranger Things, Gremlins, Halloween, The Monster Squad and more.

To enter, comment on this post and tell us what your favorite horror, fantasy or sci-fi movie was when you were a kid.

We’ll choose a winner at random noon April 19.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Tickets will be at the Watermark office in Orlando and can be picked up anytime during business hours this week. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you.

Happy commenting and good luck!