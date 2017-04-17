“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been renewed for season 10, Deadline reports.

The reality drag competition has been breaking records since its 2009 debut on Logo. The show had a record-breaking debut with its move to VH1, bringing in the most viewers in the show’s history for its season nine premiere.

“As we celebrate a Decade of Drag, we’ll continue to tell universal stories of the tenacity of the human spirit,” RuPaul said in a statement. “Now more than ever, we rely on the power of love, laughter and creativity to combat fear and darkness.”

It’s official! #DragRace is hitting a decade of Drag! Come through Season 10! 🙌💅 https://t.co/2mYtz8e3Fs — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 13, 2017

VH1, MTV and Logo president Chris McCarthy said in a statement,“It’s been amazing to see the show get its highest season ever on a whole new night on a whole new network,” McCarthy said. “We brought in a whole new set of audience that is loving the show.”

Season 10 is scheduled to premiere in March 2018.