Ricky Martin gets VH1 reality series

Ricky Martin is getting his own reality show.

According to Deadline, Martin’s docuseries will follow the singer as he prepares for his Las Vegas residency.

“A revealing, never been seen account of one of the most private and guarded global superstars of our time,” reads a description of the show. “The project will draw on his Vegas residence to illustrate his broader, fascinating, and inspiring journey from every pivotal era in his career to the most defining roles of his life.”

Martin has also been cast as Gianni Versace’s lover Antonio D’Amico in FX’s “Versace: American Crime Story.”

The still untitled docuseries project is set to premiere in June.