Donald Trump Jr. scoffs LGBT college students ‘triggered’ by Chick-fil-A

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION
April 14, 2017
Donald Trump Jr. dismissed LGBT college students’ concerns over a Chik-fil-A coming to their campus in a tweet on Thursday.

Trump Jr. retweeted a Daily Caller article about Duquesne University students who were worried about the addition of a Chik-fil-A location on their campus.

In a 2012 interview with the Baptist Press, Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy admitted his company is against same-sex marriage.

“Well, guilty as charged,” Cathy told the Baptist Press.

The fast food chain has also donated millions to anti-gay organizations.

“Luckily these students wont likely have to tackle issues more stressful than a yummy chicken sandwich in their lives… Oh Wait #triggered,” Trump Jr. captioned the tweet.

In response to student’s concerns, Chick-fil-A released a statement saying,  “Everyone is welcome in our restaurants.”

