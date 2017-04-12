Idaho man sentenced in killing of gay man

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – An Idaho man has been sentenced 28 years in prison for his role in the death of a gay man.

Third District Judge Thomas J. Ryan sentenced 23-year-old Kelly Schneider on Monday. In January, Schneider pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in state court in the death of 49-year-old Steven Nelson.

Schneider has also pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime. He will be sentenced for that charge on April 26.

The hate-crime charge was filed in federal court because Idaho doesn’t include sexual orientation and gender identity in its malicious harassment law.

According to court documents, Schneider acknowledged he lured Nelson to a remote area and used steel-toed boots to kick Nelson 20 to 30 times while Nelson begged for his life.

Nelson was left alone in the isolated wilderness area and died after finding help at a home about half-mile away.