Congregation faces excommunication over same-sex marriage views

By : Wire Report
April 12, 2017
Comments: 0

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (AP) – A Presbyterian congregation is facing excommunication and has been asked to vacate its church after a divergence with the national church on same-sex marriage.

The Paducah Sun reports that the First Presbyterian Church of Calvert City requested dismissal from its denomination following the changed description of marriage issued by the Presbyterian Church (USA) in 2015. In response, the Presbytery of Western Kentucky, which serves as the regional governing body, has asked the congregation to vacate the church by April 19.

Clerk of session Paul Ambler, whose wife is the pastor, said that the congregation supports civil rights but does not wish to bring secular practices into a church context.

Both sides have retained counsel, although no legal action has yet been filed.

Share this story:

Wire Report

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

University of Kentucky honors judge who overturned state’s same-sex marriage ban
kim davis kentucky clerk bigot
ACLU files contempt of court motion against Kentucky clerk
kim davis kentucky clerk bigot
Kentucky clerk still refuses to issue marriage licenses to gay couples