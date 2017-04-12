British Vogue appoints first gay, male editor-in-chief

By : Mariah Cooper of the Washington Blade, courtesy of The National Gay Media Association
April 12, 2017
Comments: 0

Edward Enninful has been named editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Condé Nast announced on Monday.

Enninful, 45, will succeed Alexandra Shulman for the position. The job brings a series of firsts to the publication. Enninful will be the first male editor, first black editor and the first openly gay editor to helm the magazine.

“Edward is a beautiful and attractive man and he has this sexy, deep look. I am very upset that he is gay—but don’t tell him,” Donatella Versace reportedly once said of Enninful.

Enninful was appointed fashion director of British fashion magazine i-D at the age of 18. This made him the youngest person to be fashion director for an international publication. His credentials also include contributing editor to Italian Vogue, contributing fashion editor for American Vogue and fashion and style-director of W.

Enninful begins his editor-in-chief duties on Aug. 1.

