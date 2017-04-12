Babes in Bonnets sets fundraising record for OYA

The Parliament House Footlight Theatre was home again to the fabulous bonnet auction known as Babes in Bonnets April 10.

The annual Easter tradition, hosted by Darcel Stevens and Blue Star, is a community wide fundraiser to benefit the Orlando Youth Alliance and featured more than a dozen beautiful bonnets paired with amazing gifts and prizes donated by local businesses and organizations.

The event raised a record setting $28,000.

“These few words of thanks can’t express the overwhelming gratitude and respect I have for all involved,” Stevens wrote on Facebook April 11. “A special thanks to each model who beautifully represented, modeling an array of diverse creative bonnets… know that I’m extremely proud to be a part of this Orlando community, we’re strong, determined, and full of heart! Again, THANK YOU!”

Photos by Jake Stevens.