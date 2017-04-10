‘Moonlight’ gay kiss nominated for MTV Movie & TV Award

“Moonlight” continues to rack up award show credentials with three nominations for the MTV Movie & TV Awards including Best Kiss.

The Academy Award Best Picture winner is nominated for Best Kiss for the intimate scene between actors Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome as teens Chiron and Kevin. “Moonlight” was also nominated for Best American Story as the only film in the category. It will battle it out against “Transparent,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” ‘Blackish” and “Jane the Virgin.”

“Moonlight” also is nominated for Best Tearjerker for the scene when Chiron’s mother Paula tells him she loves him.

This is the first year the MTV Movie Awards have included T.V. categories. New T.V. categories include Best Host, in which Ellen DeGeneres and RuPaul are nominated, and Best Reality Show Competition where “RuPaul’s Drag Race” earned a nomination.

“This is Everything,” the documentary about transgender YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous, is also nominated for Best Documentary.

The award show will no longer have gendered categories with Best Actor now encompassing all genders.

Adam Devine hosts the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 5.