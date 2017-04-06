Issue 24.07: Twenty-everything

Twenty-everything: Equality Floirda celebrates two decades of making change happen for our LGBTQ community, activist group Gays Against Guns comes to Orlando, Metro Wellness celebrates 25 years, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!

Watermark Issue 24.07 // April 6 – April 19, 2017

On the Cover | Page 33

Two Decades of Equality Florida: After numerous victories and many fights to win them, Equality Florida stands tall and proud as the state’s biggest advocate for the community. This is why. Photo by Jake Stevens

Stop the violence | Page 9

Activist group Gays Against Guns comes to Orlando to make some noise. We’re listening.

Riding on the metro | Page 13

For 25 years, METRO Health, Wellness and Community has served that Bay area community. It hasn’t always been easy, but it’s worth it.

Trans trouble | Page 27

Columnist Maia Monet speaks out against the Trump administration’s attacks on the transgender community via Trumpcare.

Doin’ What Comes Natr’lly | Page 41

“I keep wanting to learn. I’m very interested in how much better I can get; how much deeper I can go. That’s why I like really good material, because it allows me to keep going farther. That’s it. I’ve been loving doing television for a while just to figure out the best ways to do it. That’s really been a lot of fun.” – Bernadette Peters

These boots were made for walking | Page 43

Jim. J. Bullock opens up about his broken toes and rattled spirit as he slipped on the heels of Kinky Boots. It’s always too close for comfort, really.

The end of the world | Page 62

Our political column Uprisings dives into the mess that Donald Trump’s medical care initiative is creating and looks for a morsel of hope.

