Watermark’s 2017 Ultimate LGBTQ Anthem – And the winner is…

March Fabness 2017 has come to a close and after 32 songs about pop, passion, power and pride you have picked the Ultimate LGBTQ Anthem.

Oh My Gaga! It has been a road for Mother Monster but after all the notes were played and all the stages danced upon “Born This Way” came out on top.

Lady Gaga is a very outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights and “Born This Way” was her anthem to the community. Whether fighting to end bullying in schools, for marriage equality or the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” Gaga has leapt at every opportunity to remind the world that we’re here, we’re queer and baby we were born this way.

Congratulations to Lady Gaga and her Ultimate LGBTQ Anthem, “Born This Way.”