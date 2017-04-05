Watermark Giveaway: Tickets to see Bianca Del Rio’s “Not Today Satan” at the Straz Center in Tampa

By : Jeremy Williams
April 5, 2017
Comments: 10

Bianca Del Rio, the alter ego of comic Roy Haylock and season six winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, is a self-professed “clown in a gown.”

This hilariously hateful comic is known for her foul mouth and unapologetic humor, but her victims hardly have time to feel the sting before she zips on to the next topic, and now you and a guest have the chance to see it all live as Bianca Del Rio brings her eye of judgement to the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa April 7 at 8:00 P.M. in her new global comedy tour, “Not Today Satan.”

Want to go, well we have to act fast as the concert is this Friday! Just comment at the bottom of this post with a bit of sass as to why you deserve these tickets. We will randomly draw two names, each winner getting a pair of tickets, Thursday at noon.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you. Winners will have to confirm the same day of being notified as the winner to let us know you will be collecting the prize. Tickets will be at Straz Center’s Will Call window for pick up.

Good luck!

Jeremy Williams

  • MJ Layman

    It is not a want, it is a need to see her. If the library is open, I need to be read by a queen even more bitter than myself.

  • Robert Carner

    Because Ken Terrell and I need to see the “Crazy Unique Nefariously Talented” Queen perform live…. We nearly died laughing when LOGO aired her show last year…

  • Joshua Michael Easterling

    I clearly need these tickets. Plus, All these internet people remind me of my grandmother. She was a troll too.

  • Kevin Boyle

    Cuz the bitch is fierce and I need to see her!

  • Patrick Patterson

    I want them! I’ve been wanting to see her forever!

  • Allan Shaw

    Love Bianca: Hilarious

  • Kelly MacMillan (kmac)

    What’s a bitch gotta do to get read by one of her favorite queens??? My clown make up needs to be in good company okurrrr

  • Mitchell McNelly

    Magnolia Crawford was robbed!

  • Bryan Lindert

    Pick me. I can’t wait to see the new dress patterns she comes up with, they are always soooo different.

  • Jay Wood

    Because Kevin Boyle and I want to go together. Plus, I haven’t seen Bianca since mt NOLA days! Bitch is Crazy!!