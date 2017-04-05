Tampa Bay’s Overheard: The Flamingo turns 8 and Tampa Pride celebrates 3

The Bronze Age

Time to wrap a lovely present and get ready to flock to the Flamingo Resort as it is celebrating its eight-year anniversary. I believe an eight-year anniversary gets either pottery or something bronze, so maybe cover singer-turned-politician Clay Aiken in some bronzer as a possible gift to the party? Just an idea.

Anyway, Flamingo’s Eight-Year Anniversary dinner happens April 6 and includes a three course meal (will you be having the chicken or the steak? And what meal wouldn’t be complete with some cheesecake… thank you for being a friend) and a meet and greet with the amazing and talented Flamingo cast, as well as a special performance by Iman. The dinner is just the opening act to a night of celebration which includes “a little burlesque and a little drag, all in one night” with performances by Mayven Missbehavin and Ashlee T. Bangx.

April 8, the Flamingo Resort continues the celebration with the “8-Year Anniversary Casino Night.” Luck be a lady tonight as the Flamingo goes Vegas baby with blackjack, roulette, craps, Texas Hold-Em poker, slot machines and the big wheel.

Come out for a night of drinking, gambling and anything else your heart desires, just remember… what happens at the Flamingo, stays at the Flamingo!

What a Grand old Pride!

For the third year in a row, Tampa Pride exceeded expectations as tens of thousands of people poured into the Ybor City’s Historic District on March 25. Tampa mayor Bob Buckhorn was out at the festivities, along with U.S. Representative Kathy Castor, Tampa’s police chief Eric Ward and survivors from the Pulse Orlando shooting.

The street festival made its way back to 8th Avenue after being moved to Centennial Park last year. The droves of people met with local organizations, hit up the food trucks and picked up the latest issue of Watermark. The streets went into a frenzy as the parade kicked off down 7th Avenue with more than 120 floats. Grand Marshal, and the always entertaining Joey Brooks rode down the street on the back of her black convertible chariot, waving to her subjects in a dress of American stars and rainbow stripes. Pride’s other grand marshal, former Hillsborough County Commissioner Kevin Beckner (tight blue t-shirt and all!) walked the parade route, handing out small rainbow flags. Speaking of rainbow flags, the parade also featured a 100-foot section of the Sea-to-Sea Key West Pride Flag.

As if that wasn’t enough to make you explode all over Centro Ybor with Pride, singing sensation (and super hunk) Steve Grand rode atop one of the floats wearing tight jeans, leather suspenders and waving a rainbow Pride flag. For those who didn’t get enough of the All-American performer in the parade, Grand went from the parade route to the main stage at HCC to sing a few songs to his adoring fans.

Pride partiers finished out the night packed into the GaYbor clubs for one of the hot and happening after parties. Until next year Tampa Pride!