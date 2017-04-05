Adore Delano sues management for allegedly stealing millions

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Adore Delano (Danny Noreiga) is suing his management company Producers Entertainment Group (PEG) for embezzlement, according to TMZ.

Delano, 27, claims in the past three years he earned $2.5 million from his two studio albums, “Till Death Do Us Party” and “After Party” as well as various concerts. However, Delano says he only received $300 thousand of the earnings. TMZ reports Delano says he has found “multiple examples” of PEG “nickel-and-diming” him out his expenses.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Delano accuses PEG of threatening to “destroy his career” if Delano questioned his finances.

Delano is asking for $1 million in lost wages and $2.5 million for punitive damages in the suit.

PEG released the following statement in response to Delano’s accusations:

“Producer Entertainment Group (PEG) remains under contract with Adore Delano (AKA Daniel Noriega). We are confident that this alleged suit, as PEG first became aware of it through a news agency and not formal service of process, will be found to be frivolous in nature. With respect to the allegations, they are categorically inaccurate in every regard, including Mr. Noriega’s income, expenses and PEG’s commissions. We maintain a professional, upstanding and successful relationship with our client roster and are dismayed by Mr. Noriega’s unfounded allegations. PEG would never take actions that are adverse to the careers of our artists and continues to work with Adore on existing business and engagements.”