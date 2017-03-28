‘Love is Love’ comic raises $165,000 for Pulse victims

“Love is Love,” a 144-page anthology comic book, has raised more than $165,000 for the victims of the Pulse nightclub tragedy in Orlando, according to Washington Post.

The comic book, created by DC Comics and IDW Publishing, featured characters such as Superman, Harry Potter, Batwoman, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. Contributors included Patton Oswalt and Taran Killam. “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins penned the book’s forward.

Released in December, the comic book has reached the top of the New York Times’ bestseller list for graphic books and is in its fifth reprinting.

The project’s organizer Marc Andreyko said in a statement that he is thrilled by the response.

“I am overwhelmed by the response to ‘Love is Love,’” Andreyko says. “I never would have imagined that this project would not only raise so much money, but touch so many lives.”

Proceeds from the book were donated to Equality Florida to aid the victims of the Pulse massacre.

“We just need to keep fighting the good fight, and love will win,” Andreyko continued.