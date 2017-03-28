Dax Shepard insists ‘CHiPS’ film is homophobic in ‘fun and challenging’ way

“CHiPS,” the film remake of the ’77-’83 buddy cop comedy series, has plenty of gay jokes but Dax Shepard says the film is homophobic in a “fun and challenging way.”

Shepard stars as Jon Baker opposite Michael Peña as Frank “Ponch” Poncherello. Ponch is shown being disgusted by two men hugging in their underwear and refusing to hug Jon in his underwear. Another scene shows Ponch panicking after he accidently brushes his face against Jon’s crotch while carrying him.

Shepard told Huffington Post there’s more to these moments than blatant homophobia.

“It’s fun and challenging to have a topic like homophobia be in this movie and to do it correctly. That’s a very fun challenge,” Shepard, who also wrote and directed the film, told Huffington Post.

“The intent isn’t homophobic, the intent is actually to be progressive and still deal with that issue because that issue is always going to be funny – all those issues are going to be funny,” Shepard continued.

Shepard’s wife Kristen Bell, who appears in the film, also told Huffington Post that she doesn’t believe the film is homophobic.

“He [Shepard] is the most un-homophobic person you could ever find – I mean, we waited until everyone could get married before we got married, based on principle,” Bell says.

“CHiPS” is currently in theaters.