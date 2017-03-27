Watermark’s 2017 Ultimate LGBTQ Anthem – Top Eight

And then there were eight. Watermark’s “March Fabness” continues on as we look to crown the Ultimate LGBTQ Anthem.

We said goodbye to some legends and some dance favorites in this round, so I guess we’ll have to Vogue and have a kiki some other time.

This round closes out March 29 at 5:00 P.M. EST. and will determine the Final Four, so choose wisely.

Now, on with the show.

The Weather Girls’ “It’s Raining Men” vs. Donna Summer’s “Last Dance”

The Local on the 8’s called for a monsoon of testosterone as The Weather Girls’ “It’s Raining Men” drowned Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman” who went down like every opponent who stepped in front of this twister. But can they stop Donna Summer from completing her last dance to the finish line? Not if the disco queen has anything to say about it. Without enough friends of Dorothy, she sent Judy Garland packing somewhere over the rainbow, and now it’s Summer-time and the livin’ is easy.

Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” vs. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ “Same Love”

At this point Gloria Gaynor isn’t just singing a song when she belts out “I Will Survive,” she is simply stating a fact. If at first she was afraid she didn’t show it as she made easy work of the Material Girl’s dance jam “Vogue.” Madonna was hoping for a ray of light but it was crazy for you to think it would come and now all she knows is the power of goodbye. Will the same fate fall upon Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, who’s marriage equality anthem moved on to the next round after bringing down another single named gay icon? Cher was certain she heard her fans saying, “I got you babe,” but bang, bang Cher’s “Believe” went down just like Jesse James. If only she could turn back time.

Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” vs. Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”

Sorry supermodel, but you didn’t work it good enough to bring down Sister Sledge who came with their whole family to pull RuPaul’s classic runway ditty “Super Model (You Better Work)” out of the competition. “We Are Family” could not be stopped, and how could it be, Sister Sledge has got all their sisters with them. Will those sisters be enough to put an end to Whitney Houston’s run? Whitney just wants to dance with somebody who loves her, but when Bette Midler stepped up, Whitney danced the wind right out of the Divine Miss M’s wings. No more beach time as this classic ’80s Bette hit has been buried under the boardwalk.

Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” vs. George Michael’s “Freedom”

Lady Gaga could have given Diana Ross a million reasons why she was coming out of this battle the loser, but she only needed one: She was born that way. Diana may have thought she had the endless love of her fans to pull her through, but that was just a perfect illusion by Gaga who took the Supreme to the edge of glory and then pushed her off. Gaga won’t be able to just dance into the final four with George of the Jungle swinging in her way. George Michael’s “Freedom” made a filthy, gorgeous mess of the Scissor Sister’s popular party song “Let’s Have a Kiki.” There was no spilling tea and dishing just desserts for the New York pop rock group as the Wham! frontman made easy work of them with barely a careless whisper.

