June 12 named ‘Orlando United Day,’ will honor Pulse victims

By : Jeremy Williams
March 27, 2017
The City of Orlando, Orange County and Pulse Orlando announced June 12, 2017 — the one-year anniversary of the Pulse shooting — will be designated “Orlando United Day: A Day of Love and Kindness,” according to OCFL.net.

“June 12 will be dedicated to honoring the memory of the 49 innocent Pulse victims, supporting survivors and recognizing the compassion and love that was displayed by the Central Florida community following the tragedy,” the website reads.

The site lists several events taking place June 12 around the city, including two that will take place at Pulse.

For more information and to view all the planned events, visit OCFL.net/OrlandoUnitedDay.

Jeremy Williams

