Issue 24.06: Love Bites

Watermark Issue 24.06 // March 23-April 5, 2017

On the Cover | Page 25

No guilt for you!: With numerous chain restaurants making political noise of the right-wing variety, we look into some more palatable spots to cure your hunger and stop the hate.

Orlando News | Page 11

“I think nationally the hate has come out very aggressively. We just can’t let that settle into the state of Florida. I hope the people here are better than that.” — State Sen. Linda Stewart on trying to get equal pay passed at the state level

Get off the bus | Page 13

Polk County investigates bus driver over anti-LGBT comments after mother faces school board

Convert me not | Page 17

State Representative David Richardson declares victory against conversion therapy in South Florida House district.

How old are we now? | Page 23

Columnist Scottie Campbell ponders the question of ageism after the Oscar snafu heard around the world.

Girls just wanna | Page 37

Ann Paula Bautista and her fellow cast members bring truth to the stories of Mulan, Snow White, Cinderella and more Disney princesses in the show Disenchanted!.

Gays on film | Page 43

The 19th annual Sarasota Film Festival brings new collaborations and newer films in April.

