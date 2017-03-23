Watermark’s 2017 Ultimate LGBTQ Anthem – Sweet Sixteen

The first round of Watermark’s “March Fabness” is complete as we go into spring in search of the Ultimate LGBTQ Anthem.

Some of the opening match-ups were nail biters (RuPaul and Queen were back and forth) and some were runaway trains that weren’t even close (Katy Perry and Beyonce didn’t stand a chance against legends Gloria Gaynor and Whitney Houston).

Now it’s time to clear the battlefield and start with the next round, our super Sweet Sixteen.

This round of match-ups will close out March 25 at 5:00 P.M. EST. We added the videos of each of the winners back in so you can give them another listen before voting.

Let’s keep this a clean fight, no hitting below the belt and only the referee can stop the fight. Let the games begin.

—————————————

Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” vs. Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out”

Mother Monster showed the Kinky Boots diva that she was born to advance to the next round as Lady Gaga let everybody know that Cyndi Lauper’s true colors were black and blue. Diana Ross came out swinging on Christina Aguilera’s beautiful face and made easy work of her in the opening round. Now the ultimate supreme is easing on down the road to engage in a bad romance with Gaga.

Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" vs. Diana Ross' "I'm Coming Out" Lady Gaga's "Born This Way"

Diana Ross' "I'm Coming Out" View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

—————————————

George Michael’s “Freedom” vs. Scissor Sisters’ “Let’s Have Kiki”

George Michael stood for freeeeeddoooooom as he, WHAM!, took down the Swedish dancing queens of Abba. Momma Mia! Will he fair as well against the kiki-having Scissor Sisters who managed to eke by Sylvester and his disco anthem “You Make Me Feel” which featured prominently in the LGBTQ miniseries, When We Rise? You gotta have faith!

George Michael's "Freedom" vs. Scissor Sisters' "Let's Have Kiki" George Michael's "Freedom"

Scissor Sisters' "Let's Have Kiki" View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

—————————————

Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” vs. Madonna’s “Vogue”

Katy Perry may have kissed a girl but Gloria’s got gay right there in her name. Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” isn’t just a song but a statement to the teenage dreamer that she won’t be defeated. But can she survive against one of music’s biggest legends with a song that inspired an entire form of dance? Like a prayer, Madonna’s “Vogue” made easy work of Kacey Musgrave as the only arrow she followed was the one pointing to the exit.

Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" vs. Madonna's "Vogue" Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive"

Madonna's "Vogue" View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

—————————————

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ “Same Love” vs. Cher’s “Believe”

The Village People are responsible for one to the most popular anthem songs on the list and one of the few dances everyone at every wedding will get up to do, but the “YMCA” was not catchy enough to stop Macklemore, Ryan Lewis and their marriage equality anthem “Same Love.” But if anyone is strong enough to stop them in the next round you have got to believe it is Cher who evicted the cast of Rent and their opening song “Seasons of Love” from the competition.

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "Same Love" vs. Cher's "Believe" Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "Same Love"

Cher's "Believe" View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

—————————————

The Weather Girls’ “It’s Raining Men” vs. Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman”

We are what we are and it is what it is, “I Am What I Am,” the anthem from La Cage aux Folles, got swept away in a hurricane as The Weather Girls called for rain in the forecast, and it was so. Now it’s raining men, hallelujah. Will Chaka Khan be able to weather the storm as the “I’m Every Woman” songstress beat the country music legend Dolly Parton and went travelin’ thru to the next round?

The Weather Girls' "It's Raining Men" vs. Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman" The Weather Girls' "It's Raining Men"

Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman" View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

—————————————

Judy Garland’s “Over the Rainbow” vs. Donna Summer’s “Last Dance”

It may be the oldest song on the list but that don’t mean it doesn’t still pack a punch. Dorothy herself, Miss Judy Garland, went somewhere over the rainbow to the next round, leaving Melissa Etheridge in her dust. Can she do the same to Donna Summer who hopes this won’t be her last dance in the competition as she put a stop to the Pet Shop Boys from heading west in the opening round.

Judy Garland's "Over the Rainbow" vs. Donna Summer's "Last Dance" Judy Garland's "Over the Rainbow"

Donna Summer's "Last Dance" View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

—————————————

RuPaul’s “Super Model (You Better Work)” vs. Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family”

RuPaul is a true super model and she worked it hard to pull out a win against Queen who tried to break free as the victor but, after an intense back-and-forth, just couldn’t pull ahead in the drag battle. Now she has another tough battle ahead of her as she takes on the ladies of Sister Sledge and their anthem “We Are Family,” fresh from a win over Elton John’s “The Last Song.”

RuPaul's "Super Model (You Better Work)" vs. Sister Sledge's "We Are Family" RuPaul's "Super Model (You Better Work)"

Sister Sledge's "We Are Family" View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

—————————————

Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings” vs. Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”

Sorry Queen Bey but the voters saw flaws in your song and decided the somebody they wanted to dance with was Whitney as the 80s dance anthem made easy work of the Beehive favorite “Flawless.” Can the preacher’s wife do it again against Bette Midler’s beach anthem as she has the wind in her sails and beneath her wings after respectfully beating down Erasure?

Bette Midler's "Wind Beneath My Wings" vs. Whitney Houston's “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” Bette Midler's "Wind Beneath My Wings"

Whitney Houston's “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

—————————————