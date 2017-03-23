State Senator Linda Stewart pushing for ‘Orlando United’ specialty license plate

To commemorate the unity of the City of Orlando in the aftermath of the Pulse tragedy last June, State Sen. Linda Stewart is pushing for the creation of an “Orlando United” specialty license plate, with proceeds funding various mental health organizations.

The three designated organizations that would be receiving the proceeds are The Mental Health Association of Central Florida, the Hispanic Federation, and Two Spirit Health Services Inc., which focuses mainly on the LGBTQ community in Orlando.

Orlando Democrat Stewart introduced the bill SB 1232, calling it “a happy bill that might actually help.”

If the bill passes, at least 1,000 Orlando United plates would have to be ordered before they are produced.