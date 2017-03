The fourth annual Manatee Pride had a huge turnout at the Bradenton Riverwalk March 18.

Hundreds of people celebrated under clear skies with dozens of vendors, food trucks and entertainment from Flamingo’s drag performers to a youth group singing Broadway hits.

Manatee Pride raised funds for Prism Youth Initiative, a nonprofit community organization dedicated to providing resources and a safe, supportive center for LGBTQ youth in Manatee County since 2010.

Photos by Danny Garcia.