Trans woman murdered in Baltimore

By : Steve Charing OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION
March 22, 2017
police_tape_isnert_via_bigstock

A transgender woman, yet to be identified, was fatally shot in the 2400 block of Guilford Avenue Wednesday morning. At approximately 4:15 a.m., officers responded to that location for a shooting.

According to Baltimore Police, upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old transgender female who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Homicide detectives were notified and are investigating the shooting.

Witnesses reported hearing someone yelling for help and then hearing gunshots. Immediately after hearing the shots, witnesses reported seeing two unknown black males running and getting into a dark colored vehicle that drove away at a high rate of speed.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Detectives will meet in the area of the 2400 block of Guilford Ave. today at 12 p.m. to canvass the area. Next of kin has not been notified; therefore the victim’s name will not be released at this time.

