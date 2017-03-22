Orlando’s Overheard: Hate crime in Hollywood, Aloha Alauna and old school fundraising

RPDR’s Trinity attacked!

In “Trump’s America,” it’s always a tough call when there’s an assault on anyone in the LGBTQ community to not assume it’s a hate crime, but this time in L.A., the hate seems pretty clear.

The incident was reported as a late night attack on March 16 in West Hollywood. The victims of this crime included photographer Jason King and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 cast members Valentina and Orlando’s very own Trinity Taylor.

The reportedly unprovoked attack started with the stranger walking behind the trio, making them feel uncomfortable as the stranger followed at a close pace, Jason King posted on his Facebook page. They asked the man to walk ahead of them, and that gesture resulted with Jason King suffering the brunt of the attack with a broken nose that landed him an approximate nine hours in the E.R.

Luckily, some local authorities were in close proximity and were able to make an arrest. According to CBS Los Angeles, the authorities do not believe this was a hate crime.

Orlando Fringe Welcomes Alauna

On March 6, The Orlando Fringe announced the name of the new executive Director and that is Alauna Friskics. Alauna will be replacing George Wallace who announced late last year he accepted a position with Indiana’s Fringe. Alauna is no Fringe neophyte; she worked with the festival as far back in the late ‘90s as a volunteer coordinator.

In a recent press release Alauna said, “I love Fringe because it fosters accessibility to a wide range of artistic experiences in a low-risk environment for the artist, producer and the audience. This is the perfect recipe for creativity to flourish.”

“Building on the success of George Wallace’s tenure,” Alauna said, “I am committed to using my nonprofit management experience to take Fringe to the next level.”

It obvious Alauna loves Orlando Fringe and Orlando Fringe – both participants and patrons – will love Alauna.

Wild Nights were calling!

And the call was answered on March 19 with the Zebra Coalition’s annual Wild Nights fundraiser, this time themed “Old Hollywood” and hosted by Blue Star.

The evening featured a red carpet entrance with paparazzi, celebrity impersonators Lucille Ball, Humphrey Bogart and what’s a Hollywood party without Marilyn Monroe.

Many of the 200+ guests were dressed in their best Hollywood attire as they danced to the music of Michael Andrew and Swinger Head, all while sipping on specialty cocktails from Michael J. Ring with Breakthrough Beverages. According to Zebra Coalition director Heather Wilkie, the night was a huge success, raising $20,000 for the Zebra Coalition.