Watermark’s 2017 Ultimate LGBTQ Anthem – OPENING ROUND

Last year, we asked you to tell us who the Ultimate LGBTQ Icon is. After four rounds of a knockdown,drag-out brawl and a few surprises (Adam Lambert brought down Lady Gaga!) you named the first openly gay person to be elected to American public office, Harvey Milk, the winner.

This year, we are asking our beloved readers and fans to pick another LGBTQ Ultimate, the Ultimate LGBTQ Anthem.

According to the holy one Madonna, “Music makes the people come together. Music mix the bourgeoisie and the rebel.” We have compiled 32 of what we think are contenders to be the all-time, greatest LGBTQ Anthem.

Whether it gets you in the mood for passion, protesting or Pride — or maybe they just make you want to party your buns off, these songs get you on your feet and get you into the community.

We limited it to one song per artist, so while we realize artists like Queen, Lady Gaga, The Village People and more have several songs that could appear on this bracket, we went with the one we thought fit more into “Anthem.”

We have included, in this first round, videos of each song so you can see which one moves you. So sit back, listen and vote.

Now, without further ado, Watermark’s 2017 Ultimate LGBTQ Anthem.

“Born This Way” – Lady Gaga vs. “True Colors” – Cyndi Lauper

Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" vs. Cyndi Lauper's "Ture Colors" Lady Gaga's "Born This Way"

“I’m Coming Out” – Diana Ross vs. “Beautiful” – Christina Aguilera

Diana Ross' "I'm Coming Out" vs. Christina Aguilera's "Beautiful" Diana Ross' "I'm Coming Out"

“Dancing Queen” – ABBA vs. “Freedom” – George Michael

ABBA 's "Dancing Queen" vs. George Michael's "Freedom" ABBA 's "Dancing Queen"

“Let’s Have Kiki” – Scissor Sisters vs. “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” – Sylvester

Scissor Sisters' "Let's Have Kiki" vs. Sylvester's "You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)" Scissor Sisters' "Let's Have Kiki"

“I Will Survive” – Gloria Gaynor vs. “I Kissed A Girl” – Katy Perry

Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" vs. Katy Perry's "I Kissed A Girl" Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive"

“Vogue”- Madonna vs. “Follow Your Arrow” – Kacey Musgrave

Madonna's "Vogue" vs. Kacey Musgrave's "Follow Your Arrow" Madonna's "Vogue"

“YMCA” – The Village People vs. “Same Love” – Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

The Village People's "YMCA" vs. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "Same Love" The Village People's "YMCA"

“Believe” – Cher vs. “Seasons of Love” – Rent

Cher's "Believe" vs. Cast of RENT's "Seasons of Love" Cher's "Believe"

“It’s Raining Men” – The Weather Girls vs. “I Am What I Am” – La Cage aux Folles

The Weather Girls' "It's Raining Men" vs. La Cage aux Folles' "I Am What I Am" The Weather Girls' "It's Raining Men"

“I’m Every Women” – Chaka Khan vs. “Travelin’ Thru” – Dolly Parton

Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Women" vs. Dolly Parton's "Travelin' Thru" Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Women"

“Over the Rainbow” – Judy Garland vs. “Yes I Am” – Melissa Etheridge

Judy Garland's "Over the Rainbow" vs. Melissa Etheridge's "Yes I Am" Judy Garland's "Over the Rainbow"

“Last Dance” – Donna Summer vs. “Go West” – Pet Shop Boys

Donna Summer's "Last Dance" vs. Pet Shop Boys' "Go West" Donna Summer's "Last Dance"

“Super Model (You Better Work)” – RuPaul vs. “I Want to Break Free” – Queen

RuPaul's "Super Model (You Better Work)" vs. Queen's I Want to Break Free" RuPaul's "Super Model (You Better Work)"

“We Are Family” – Sister Sledge vs. “The Last Song” – Elton John

Sister Sledge's "We Are Family" vs. Elton John's "The Last Song" Sister Sledge's "We Are Family"

“Wind Beneath My Wings” – Bette Midler vs. “A Little Respect” – Erasure

Bette Midler's "Wind Beneath My Wings" vs. Erasure's "A Little Respect" Bette Midler's "Wind Beneath My Wings"

“Flawless” – Beyonce vs. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” – Whitney Houston

Beyonce's "Flawless" vs. Whitney Houston's “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” Beyonce's "Flawless"

Whitney Houston's “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” View Results