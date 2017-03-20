Watermark’s 2017 Ultimate LGBTQ Anthem – OPENING ROUND

Last year, we asked you to tell us who the Ultimate LGBTQ Icon is. After four rounds of a knockdown,drag-out brawl and a few surprises (Adam Lambert brought down Lady Gaga!) you named the first openly gay person to be elected to American public office, Harvey Milk, the winner.
This year, we are asking our beloved readers and fans to pick another LGBTQ Ultimate, the Ultimate LGBTQ Anthem.
According to the holy one Madonna, “Music makes the people come together. Music mix the bourgeoisie and the rebel.” We have compiled 32 of what we think are contenders to be the all-time, greatest LGBTQ Anthem.
Whether it gets you in the mood for passion, protesting or Pride — or maybe they just make you want to party your buns off, these songs get you on your feet and get you into the community.
We limited it to one song per artist, so while we realize artists like Queen, Lady Gaga, The Village People and more have several songs that could appear on this bracket, we went with the one we thought fit more into “Anthem.”
We have included, in this first round, videos of each song so you can see which one moves you. So sit back, listen and vote.
Now, without further ado, Watermark’s 2017 Ultimate LGBTQ Anthem.
“Born This Way” – Lady Gaga vs. “True Colors” – Cyndi Lauper
“I’m Coming Out” – Diana Ross vs. “Beautiful” – Christina Aguilera
“Dancing Queen” – ABBA vs. “Freedom” – George Michael
“Let’s Have Kiki” – Scissor Sisters vs. “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” – Sylvester
“I Will Survive” – Gloria Gaynor vs. “I Kissed A Girl” – Katy Perry
“Vogue”- Madonna vs. “Follow Your Arrow” – Kacey Musgrave
“YMCA” – The Village People vs. “Same Love” – Macklemore and Ryan Lewis
“Believe” – Cher vs. “Seasons of Love” – Rent
“It’s Raining Men” – The Weather Girls vs. “I Am What I Am” – La Cage aux Folles
“I’m Every Women” – Chaka Khan vs. “Travelin’ Thru” – Dolly Parton
“Over the Rainbow” – Judy Garland vs. “Yes I Am” – Melissa Etheridge
“Last Dance” – Donna Summer vs. “Go West” – Pet Shop Boys
“Super Model (You Better Work)” – RuPaul vs. “I Want to Break Free” – Queen
“We Are Family” – Sister Sledge vs. “The Last Song” – Elton John
“Wind Beneath My Wings” – Bette Midler vs. “A Little Respect” – Erasure
“Flawless” – Beyonce vs. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” – Whitney Houston