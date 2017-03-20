Jesus from ‘The Walking Dead’ comes out as gay

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION
March 20, 2017
Comments: 0
jesus_the_walking_dead_screenshot_600_by_400

Share this story:

Tags:, , ,

“The Walking Dead” finally confirmed the character of Jesus’ sexuality on Sunday’s episode.

Hilltop Colony member Jesus (Tom Payne) opened up that he was gay in conversation with Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

“For the first time, I feel like I belong,” Jesus, real name Paul Rovia, tells Maggie. “When I was first here, I was never here. I always found it hard getting close to anyone – neighbors, friends… boyfriends.“

In Robert Kirkman’s comic book series Jesus is canonically gay. However, this is the first time Jesus’ sexuality has been mentioned on the show.

Jesus is the sixth gay character on “The Walking Dead.” Tara (Alanna Masterson), Alisha (Juliana Harkavy), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Eric (Jordan Woods-Robinson) and Denise (Meritt Wever) are the show’s other gay characters.

Speaking with TVGuide.com, Payne says he doesn’t think Jesus’ sexuality should be an issue for the other characters on the show.

“It’s the end of the world. If we really care about what someone’s sexuality is…we’ve got bigger fish to fry,” Payne says.

“The Walking Dead” airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

WalkingDeadAbstr
The actor who plays one of the first gay characters on The Walking Dead talks about the role and his career as an actor and musician in Central Florida