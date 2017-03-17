NC state senator responds to critics with GIF of defecating dog

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina state senator who’s running for mayor of Charlotte has had his Twitter use restricted by his campaign manager after he posted an animated image of a defecating dog in response to critics of his LGBT stance.

WFAE-FM in Charlotte reports campaign manager Dakota Cary confirmed the tweet was sent Tuesday by Democratic state Sen. Joel Ford.

The offending tweet was a response to criticism from local activist Matt Comer, who attacked Ford for his record on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender issues. Comer said Ford later called to apologize.

Cary said Ford used the GIF image because when he’s targeted on Twitter, it’s easier than “typing out the same response each time.”

Cary said the campaign might create a list of pre-approved GIFs for Ford.