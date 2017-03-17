Alabama Legislature to debate protections for religious adoption agencies

March 17, 2017
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)- Lawmakers are attempting to add Alabama to the list of states that protect faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or in certain other households.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on the bill Thursday.

The legislation would prohibit the state from refusing to license or sign contracts with faith-based adoption groups that refuse to make placements because of their sincerely held religious beliefs.

Proponents say it will protect faith based agencies that provide services to needy children.

Opponents say it allows discrimination and that placements should be made in the best interest of the child.

South Dakota, Michigan, North Dakota and Virginia have passed similar laws.

Wire Report

