‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ renewed for season two

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION
March 15, 2017
Netflix has renewed “A Series of Unfortunate Events” for a second season.

The streaming service tweeted a letter from Lemony Snicket, the fictional author of the YA children’s books and narrator of the series, announcing its renewal.

The series follows the Baudelaire orphans Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes) and Sunny (Presley Smith) as they try to escape their evil guardian Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) from stealing their inheritance. Patrick Warburton also stars as Lemony Snicket.

In honor of the show’s second season Harris revealed he got a tattoo of an eye on his ankle. The tattoo is Count Olaf’s trademark and is how the orphans are able to figure out if it is their guardian in disguise.

“I got this to celebrate,” Harris captioned the photo.

