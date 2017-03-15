Frank Ocean releases new single ‘Chanel’

By : Mariah Cooper of the Washington Blade, courtesy of The National Gay Media Association
March 15, 2017
frank_ocean_screenshot_600_by_400

Frank Ocean dropped his new single “Chanel,” a song some have interpreted to be about his bisexuality, on Friday.

During his Beats 1 radio show Blonded Radio, the 29-year-old played the new song. The song begins with the lyrics, “My guy pretty like a girl/ And he got fight stories to tell/ I see both sides like Chanel/ See on both sides like Chanel.”

Some fans feel the lyrics allude to the singer’s sexuality.

Ocean came out in 2012 via a Tumblr post about his sexuality claiming that his debut album “Channel Orange” was about falling in love with a man.

Listen to the track below:

Mariah Cooper of the Washington Blade, courtesy of The National Gay Media Association

