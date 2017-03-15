Frank Ocean releases new single ‘Chanel’

Frank Ocean dropped his new single “Chanel,” a song some have interpreted to be about his bisexuality, on Friday.

During his Beats 1 radio show Blonded Radio, the 29-year-old played the new song. The song begins with the lyrics, “My guy pretty like a girl/ And he got fight stories to tell/ I see both sides like Chanel/ See on both sides like Chanel.”

Some fans feel the lyrics allude to the singer’s sexuality.

frank ocean king of bisexuals blessed us with this bisexual anthem in the middle of the night pic.twitter.com/bBjlegfyXl — anti-lightskin (@oyajunie) March 11, 2017

how many times have i listened to frank ocean’s bisexual anthem chanel?…… who knows? — Rina Updates (@rinank_) March 11, 2017

Thank you Frank Ocean for creating the bisexual anthem that is Chanel — jakob (@5tarb0yy) March 13, 2017

Ocean came out in 2012 via a Tumblr post about his sexuality claiming that his debut album “Channel Orange” was about falling in love with a man.

Listen to the track below: