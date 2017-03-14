Colton Haynes gets engaged to Jeff Leatham with help from Cher

By : Mariah Cooper of the Washington Blade, courtesy of The National Gay Media Association
March 14, 2017
Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham are engaged.

The “Arrow” star announced on Instagram that Leatham, a floral designer, proposed to him over the weekend with a little help from Cher.

Leatham asked Cher to deliver a special message to Haynes on a giant screen on the beach at the Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Los Cabos, Mexico.

“You know what it is, you know what you have to do now,” Cher says at the end before asking the couple to call her.

Haynes’ best friend Ally Maki gave her congratulations with a special Instagram post.

“MY BEST FRIEND IS ENGAGED!!! This will forever be the best FaceTime call of my life. Overjoyed with love and emotion for my soul mate baby and ride or die on the happiest day of his life. Colt this is the moment!!” Maki captioned a screenshot of her and Haynes face timing.

Haynes and Leatham went public with their relationship in February.

