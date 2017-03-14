Britney Spears visits Disney Springs’ new Planet Hollywood Observatory

By : Jeremy Williams
March 14, 2017
Comments: 0

ORLANDO – International superstar Britney Spears paid a visit to Disney’s newly opened Planet Hollywood Observatory at Disney Springs in Orlando March 13 for a meet and greet with fans.

The pop princess was greeted by hundreds of admirers and spectators who waited to take pictures and get autographs before Spears and her family, including actress and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, “dined with the stars” in the restaurant.

Planet Hollywood Observatory’s festivities continue with an official ribbon cutting March 17 hosted by Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon, Planet Hollywood CEO Robert Earl and, of course, Mickey Mouse.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.

Jeremy Williams

