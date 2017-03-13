U.S. Department of Justice brings an additional $8.5 million to Orlando in aid of Pulse victims, survivors

By : Billy Manes
March 13, 2017
Today, the U.S. Department of Justice leaned in on Florida with some extra funding to assist in the ongoing grief counseling of victims of the Pulse massacre.

The federal agency will move $8.5 million into Florida’s battle with its still-stinging tragedy, some of which will apparently be used to pay off debts at the Family Assistance Center which provided immediate help. The DOJ was quick to render $12 million last June in the immediate wake of the tragedy that took 49 – later 50 – lives and damaged at least 53 others.

“In the aftermath of the Pulse nightclub tragedy, over 1,500 law enforcement officers worked tirelessly around the clock for weeks, and many are continuing to do so,” U.S. attorney Lee Bentley said in a news release last year. “It is appropriate that these funds will be used to offset some of the extraordinary costs incurred by our state and local law enforcement partners.”

The Florida Office of the Attorney General and the Florida Department of Legal Affairs will be charged with disbursing the funds.

Billy Manes

