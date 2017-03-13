Cast of ‘Transparent’ releases PSA to support Gavin Grimm

The ACLU and the cast of “Transparent” have partnered together for a PSA in support of Gavin Grimm and for the inclusion of transgender rights in Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination.

Although Grimm’s lawsuit against Gloucester High School’s school board over their refusal to allow him to use the boys’ restroom was sent back to the federal appeals court, the ACLU is encouraging people to continue to support transgender individuals.

Creator Jill Soloway, Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, Jay Duplass, Gaby Hoffmann, Trace Lysette and Alexandra Billings all make appearances in the video that was the idea of show producer Zachary Drucker and Chase Strangio, a staff attorney with the ACLU’s LGBT & AIDS Project.

“The cast and crew of Transparent are deeply connected to the trans civil rights movement,” Drucker said in a statement. “While in the thick of Season 4 production, our entire team made it a priority to rally around Gavin and express solidarity with trans youth everywhere; it was incredibly inspiring.”

In the PSA the cast explains that they stand with Grimm and why transgender rights are important.

“When trans people like me are turned away from using restrooms that match our true gender, we can’t go to work, go shopping or go to school,” Alexandra Grey says in the video. “We can’t be a part of society.”

Watch below.