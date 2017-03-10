Tampa Bay celebrates Watermark’s 2017 WAVE Awards at Flamingo Resort

Watermark celebrated with the Tampa Bay winners of the 2017 WAVE Awards at the Flamingo Resort in St. Petersburg March 9.

The Flamingo Resort hosted the event in their new Blu Room Theatre with flowers designed by The Flower Centre of St. Petersburg. First place winners took home awards in beautiful frames courtesy of Tyrone’s Frame and Mirror.

St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman, HOT 101.5’s Miguel Fuller and Top Chef Seattle’s Jeffrey Jew were among the winners who attended the event to claim their award.

The WAVE Awards featured a fabulous concert hosted by the best (and only) mother/son cabaret act in Tampa Bay, Scott & Patti, who kicked off a show filled with some of the Bay area’s most talented performers including WAVE Award winners Jennifer Real, Judy B. Goode, LoungeOverdrive and Iman. The event concluded with a finale by Flamingo’s Blu Room performers that brought the house down.

Congratulations to all the winners and check out the photos from the night’s event below.

Photos by Jake Stevens.