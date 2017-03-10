Issue 24.05: Feel the WAVE

You voted. We counted. Bring on the parties! Watermark’s 2017 WAVE Award results, Paula Poundstone talk about her new book, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!

Watermark Issue 24.05 // March 9-22, 2017

On the Cover | Page 25

And the WAVE Award goes to…: You voted, we counted and here you go. The winners, as voted by our loyal readers in Central Florida and Tampa Bay!

If it makes you happy | Page 43

Comedy legend Paula Poundstone looks to answer the age-old question of what makes us happy in her new book.

Rights at stake, again | Page 8

Local leaders rally behind transgender youth in response to the Trump administration’s recent attacks on trans rights.

Gaybor in the city | Page 12

Historic Ybor City and the GaYbor District play host again to the third annual Tampa Pride celebration March 25.

Just the ten of us | Page 47

Australian super group The TEN Tenors finish up the U.S. leg of their 20th anniversary tour “The Power of TEN” in Florida.

A new deal? | Page 62

President Trump tried to paint a new picture with his speech to Congress, but we are still getting the late night Tweets.

This issue comes with the 2017 Tampa Pride Guide

