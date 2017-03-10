Gay “conversion therapy” investigation to air on ’20/20′

By : Staff Report
March 10, 2017
So-called “conversion therapy” has become a lucrative business in the U.S. as parents pay thousands of dollars in an attempt to change their child’s sexuality.

An episode of the long-running ABC news program 20/20 reports on a year long investigation into “conversion therapy” programs located around the country.

ABC reporter Brian Ross teased the episode on Good Morning America this morning.

The on-going investigation turned up a number of “so-called conversion camps operating across the country,” said one ABC News report. Ross found one Christian pastor that charges $21,000 a year.

The report airs just one day after news broke that Dr. Joseph Nicolosi, the pioneer behind “conversion therapy,” died from complications of the flu.

“Conversion Therapy,” which is supported by, among others, the current Vice President of the Untied States Mike Pence, has been discredited by every major medical association in the country.

20/20 airs on ABC tonight at 10:00 P.M. EST.

Photo from ABC News.

Staff Report

  • Judy Boerner

    How awful! I have a gay cousin whom I love to pieces! The family accepts and loves him as he is! God made all people, not just straight people! If one truly loves another person, all kinds of people will be welcomed into his or her heart. God is love, as is taught in the bible as well in the seminaries. My son was studying psychology and he learned about so-called homosexuals. It is not a condition. It is something to which people are disposed to. It is not something they choose, just as heterosexuality. When will people come to terms with reality? Please! Stop the insanity! I was so glad to hear in an earlier story that the pastor in this story got sentenced to many years in prison! No one has the right to punish another person for what they were intrinsically born with and practice! What has happened to this world?