Gay “conversion therapy” investigation to air on ’20/20′

So-called “conversion therapy” has become a lucrative business in the U.S. as parents pay thousands of dollars in an attempt to change their child’s sexuality.

An episode of the long-running ABC news program 20/20 reports on a year long investigation into “conversion therapy” programs located around the country.

ABC reporter Brian Ross teased the episode on Good Morning America this morning.

The on-going investigation turned up a number of “so-called conversion camps operating across the country,” said one ABC News report. Ross found one Christian pastor that charges $21,000 a year.

The report airs just one day after news broke that Dr. Joseph Nicolosi, the pioneer behind “conversion therapy,” died from complications of the flu.

“Conversion Therapy,” which is supported by, among others, the current Vice President of the Untied States Mike Pence, has been discredited by every major medical association in the country.

20/20 airs on ABC tonight at 10:00 P.M. EST.

