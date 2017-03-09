2017 WAVE Awards Spotlight: Tyrone Frame & Mirror

Tyrone Frame & Mirror is a bit of an institution when it comes to the WAVE awards. In fact, this frame and mirror shop has won for Favorite Local Framing Shop in Tampa Bay more times than any other.

“Well, I think this would be our eighth or ninth year winning so we’re thrilled with that,” shop owner Dan Fiorini says. “It’s really great that the community believes that our services and our dedication to the community warrant some kind of recognition and we think that’s just terrific.”

The business started in 2003 as Fiorini Gallery & Frame, located on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Unfortunately, because of the recession in 2009, Fiorini had to shut down. In 2010, they reopened as Tyrone Frame & Mirror and at their present location in the Crossroads Shopping Center on Tyrone Blvd.

“The people that come in, most of them are incredibly creative, so I enjoy getting to work with them,” Fiorini says. “We frame memories here, and it’s a lot of fun to deal with people’s memories. We get to be a little creative in the store, too, and those are the things that are a lot of fun about the shop.”

Fiorini realizes that the important part of the business isn’t necessarily the product you sell, but the people you interact with and help.

“People are usually in a great mood when they come in to the store, wanting to get something framed, or sometimes they’re doing some home remodeling and many times we can help them with that. That’s what makes it worth it,” he says.

After almost 18 years in business, Fiorini says, it’s time to move on to retirement.

“The shop is for sale. It’s a very well-run shop; it will make someone a very nice living here. And it’s time for me to go stick my toes in the sands of the Caribbean with a rum runner and watch the world go by,” he says. “It’s been a great run for me and I’ve enjoyed the people of Pinellas County and St. Petersburg who have supported this store, what it is, and I’m just looking forward to taking it a little easy in my retirement.”

What better way to go out than on top.