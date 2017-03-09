2017 WAVE Awards Spotlight: Pom Pom’s Teahouse & Sandwicheria

You may not know Pom, she of the echoing giggle and stern (yet affectionate) stare, but you’ve probably related to her at some point. For more than a decade now, Pom has been serving some of the best late-night fare imaginable to the Orlando –and now St. Petersburg – people of snackable hunger typically sandwiched between bread slices. She’s totally down with the cheap eats.

“It’s almost like a chef thing,” she adds. “A big misconception is that as chefs we go home and cook ourselves these elaborate meals. Actually, we probably ate frozen meals, Hungry Man, and that’s what we always did. We’d get our beers and eat sandwiches. So it’s kind of like an homage to that.”

Recently Pom’s enterprise has expanded to St. Petersburg, bringing the same comfort and comfort food to the west coast of Florida. But the mission stays the same.

“Probably 10 years ago, we got a call from the Center and they had a trans meeting and they wanted a place to go out to eat and dress up,” she says.“There were a lot of people that wouldn’t accept that. We would stay open later so they could come in and eat like everyday people.”

“I’m so happy with Orlando right now, because now trans can go anywhere,” she adds. “They don’t have to hide. They can go out in daylight and eat. At that time it was just uncomfortable at that time.”