2017 WAVE Awards Spotlight: Jeffrey Jew

Virginia native and renowned chef Jeffrey Jew has taken over Tampa Bay with his immense culinary skills and food industry knowledge, winning him a 2017 Wave Award for Favorite Local LGBTQ (Friendly) Chef Or Caterer.

“It’s quite an honor considering the history of the award and all the other nominees,” Jew said. “It feels amazing!”

Jew’s extensive resume includes a degree in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute of America, completing work under Chef Gordon Ramsay in London, cooking in France and Italy. Jew has also been the head chef of the Italian Embassy in D.C. , as well as the chef de cuisine at some of D.C.’s most notable restaurants.

Jew runs two Tampa Bay area restaurants: longstanding Italian favorite BellaBrava and Jew’s new concept eatry, Stillwater’s Tavern.

A more exciting part of Jew’s history includes recent stints on several food competition shows including Bravo’s Top Chef and Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games, which he actually won.

“It was amazing,” Jew says of being on Top Chef. “It was an experience, but it was a very cool, fun experience.”

As a world renowned chef, Jew still enjoys some good junk food from time-to-time.

“My favorites are potato chips and gummy bears – Haribo only, of course. Also, I would eat pasta for every meal if I could,” he says.