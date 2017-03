2017 WAVE Award winners – Central Florida

FAVORITE LOCAL POLITICIAN/ACTIVIST

First: Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan

Second: Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer

Third: Orange County Democrats Chairman Wes Hodge

GREATEST STRAIGHT ALLY TO THE LOCAL LGBTQ COMMUNITY

First: Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer

Second: Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs

Third: Mama Dee Richter

MOST EFFECTIVE LOCAL LGBTQ ORGANIZATION

First: The GLBT Center of Central Florida

Second: Zebra Coalition

Third: Orlando Gay Chorus

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ SPORTS LEAGUE/ORGANIZATION

First: Orlando Pride

Second: Central Florida Softball League

Third: Orlando Roller Derby

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ (FRIENDLY) WRITER/JOURNALIST

First: Billy Manes, Watermark

Second: Scott Maxwell, The Orlando Sentinel

Third: Brendan O’Connor, Bungalower

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ (FRIENDLY) WEBSITE

First: WatermarkOnline.com

Second: OICOrlando.com

Third: Bungalower.com

FAVORITE PLACE FOR A DATE NIGHT

First: Lake Eola

Second: The Hammered Lamb

Third: Harry P. Leu Gardens

FAVORITE CHARITABLE EVENT

First: Come Out With Pride

Second: Headdress Ball

Third: AIDS Walk Orlando

GAYEST LOCAL EVENT

First: Gay Days

Second: Come Out With Pride

Third: Big Gay Brunch presented by Orlando Immunology Center

FAVORITE LGBTQ BUSINESS NOT A BAR/CLUB (OVER 1 YEAR OLD)

First: Orlando Immunology Center

Second: Embellish FX

Third: MojoMan Swimwear & Clothing

FAVORITE NEW LGBTQ BUSINESS (LESS THAN ONE YEAR OLD)

First: Pride Radio

Second: Ash

Third: Paint Mix Studios

FAVORITE LOCAL HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONAL

First: Dr. Edwin DeJesus, MD, FACP

Second: Dr. Roberto Ortiz, MD AAHIVS

Third: Dr. Rafael E. Piñero, MD

FAVORITE LOCAL DENTIST

First: Dr. Michael Watkins, DMD

Second: Dr. Anne Murugasu-Reid, DDS

Third: Dr. M. Tony Clement DDS

FAVORITE LOCAL HAIR SALON

First: Split Endz Hair & Nail Studio

Second: The Red Scarlet Salon

Third: Leslie Colleen Salon

FAVORITE LOCAL SPA

First: Massage Envy in SODO

Second: The Spa College Park

Third: Club Orlando

FAVORITE FITNESS CENTER

First: Planet Fitness in Fashion Square

Second: Rock Hard Fitness

Third: 24 Hour Fitness in SODO

FAVORITE LOCAL VETERINARIAN

First: Dr. Jim Martin, DVM, Loch Haven Veterinary Hospital

Second: Dr. Kimberly Lee, DVM, Animal Medical Clinic

Third: Dr. Juan Patino, DVM, Kirkpatrick Veterinary Hospital

FAVORITE PLACE TO PAMPER YOUR PET

First: Ranger’s Pet Outpost and Retreat

Second: Sparky’s Pet Salon

Third: All Creatures Pet Grooming Inc

FAVORITE LOCAL REALTOR

First: Bobby Mills, Metro City Realty

Second: David Dorman, Century 21 Professional Group

Third: Brett Winters, Olde Town Brokers

FAVORITE LOCAL AUTO SALESPERSON

First: Russ Fowler, Fields BMW of Winter Park

Second: Fred Berliner, Peacock Ford

Third: RabiiChatoni, Kia West

FAVORITE LOCAL MALL

First: The Mall at Millenia

Second: The Florida Mall

Third: Fashion Square Mall

FAVORITE LOCAL WEDDING VENUE

First: The Venue

Second: Paradise Cove at Buena Vista

Third: Mission Inn Resort & Club

FAVORITE LOCAL FLORIST

First: Lee James Floral Designs

Second: Lee Forrest Design LLC

Third: Atmospheres Floral and Decor

FAVORITE AREA MUSEUM OR GALLERY

First: Orlando Museum of Art

Second: Orlando Science Center

Third: CityArts Factory

FAVORITE LOCAL FRAMING SHOP

First: Sam Flax Orlando

Second: Framing of Central Florida

Third: Gallery 17.92 at FAVO

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ (FRIENDLY) ARTIST OR PHOTOGRAPHER

First: Lee Vandergrift

Second: Steph Wood

Third: Jamie Parra

FAVORITE RESTAURANT: UPSCALE

First: The Ravenous Pig

Second: Kres Chophouse

Third: Citrus Restaurant

FAVORITE RESTAURANT: CASUAL

First: Hamburger Mary’s

Second: Stubborn Mule

Third: Huey Magoos

FAVORITE RESTAURANT: BREAKFAST/BRUNCH

First: First Watch

Second: Hamburger Mary’s

Third: The Hammered Lamb

FAVORITE RESTAURANT: LATE NIGHT DINING

First: PomPom’s Teahouse &Sandwicheria

Second: Santiago’s Bodega

Third: IHOP

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ (FRIENDLY) CHEF OR CATERER

First: John Michael Wedding and Special Events

Second: Kevin Fonzo – K Restaurant

Third: Ashley Nickell – Ash

FAVORITE LOCAL HOTEL/B&B

First: Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando

Second: Parliament House

Third: Aloft Orlando Downtown

FAVORITE LGBTQ CLUB/BAR

First: Parliament House

Second: Southern Nights

Third: Stonewall Bar

FAVORITE LGBTQ-FRENDLY STRAIGHT BAR/CLUB

First: Ember

Second: The Hammered Lamb

Third: Mango’s Tropical Cafe

FAVORITE LGBTQ HAPPY HOUR

First: Ember

Second: Stonewall Bar

Third: The Hammered Lamb

FAVORITE HOST FOR KARAOKE, TRIVIA OR BINGO

First: Doug Ba’aser’s Trivia, Hamburger Mary’s

Second: Lacie Browning with SheNanigans, Stonewall Bar

Third: Hump Day Karaoke with Tom Murray, Stonewall Bar

FAVORITE LOCAL BARTENDER/SERVER

First: Taylor Bulloch, Stonewall Bar

Second: Brandon Elder, Stonewall Bar

Third: TimiHedrich, Stonewall Bar

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: DRAG

First: Darcel Stevens

Second: Gidget Galore

Third: Lacie Browning

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: STAGE

First: Orlando Gay Chorus

Second: Blue Star

Third: Doug Ba’aser

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: MUSICIAN

First: Kelly DeWayne Richards

Second: Classern String Quartet

Third: #RalphyC

FAVORITE LOCAL RADIO PERSONALITY

First: Sondra Rae, XL106.7

Second: Jim Phillips – Real Radio 104.1

Third: Moira, Real Radio 104.1

FAVORITE LOCAL TV NEWS ANCHOR

First: Jorge Estevez, WFTV Action 9

Second: Troy Bridges, WKMG News 6

Third: Julie Broughton, WKMG News 6

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMING ARTS VENUE

First: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Second: The Venue

Third: The Abbey

FAVORITE ADULT NOVELTY STORE

First: Fairvilla Megastore

Second: MojoMan Swimwear & Clothing

Third: Premier Couples Superstore

FAVORITE STAYCATION SPOT

First: Walt Disney World

Second: Cocoa Beach

Third: Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort

FAVORITE PLACE TO PICK UP A WATERMARK

First: Parliament House

Second: The GLBT Center of Central Florida

Third: Stonewall Bar

WHO SHOULD BE WATERMARK’S WAVE CENTERFOLD?

First: Jorge Estevez, WFTV Action 9

Second: Lacie Browning

Third: Dr. Edwin DeJesus, MD, FACP