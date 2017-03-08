Orlando’s Overheard: Guy says hi, Cirque says bye and Orlando stands together

Guy Fieri takes a full 7

Guy Fieri of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives fame has been in Orlando a lot lately. With the re-launch of the updated Planet Hollywood at Disney Springs featuring Guy’s food and a taping at local eateries, Guy sightings were everywhere, hard to miss that spiked bleach job.

He was recently spotted at the LGBTQ owned Se7enbites; we’re told he was there taping a segment for his show. No word yet as to when the show will appear.

In 2011, a lawsuit was filed against Guy basically painting him as a total douche as it accused him of harassing women, being homophobic, as well as many other accusations from former producer, David Page. All accusations were denied by Guy’s “people” – stating that even his sister who passed in 2010 was gay. The lawsuit was settled out of court.

Raising greens for the Blue

A fundraiser, Heroes in Blue, was hosted at the Hammered Lamb. The event was organized by Pulse survivor Josh Garcia and managed to raise $4,085 for honored Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton and Orange County Sheriff Deputy Norm Lewis.

The Heroes in Blue fundraiser featured celebrity bartenders other Pulse Survivors, politicians like Mayor Buddy Dyer and City Commissionaire Patty Sheehan, local activists and many local entertainers like Blue Star.

Au revoir La Nouba

After 20 years and many, many performances, Cirque de Soleil has announced La Nouba will be closing for good.

According to many insiders from the theme park industry, Disney had asked Cirque to start planning on creating a new show for the theater to which Cirque just changed some of the acts around. Neither Disney nor the group at Cirque have announced what show will be replacing La Nouba, if any. Online rumors speculate the theater may become a home for a Disney Broadway show like the Lion King or Mary Poppins, but that remains to be solidified.